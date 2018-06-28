Blue Jays have fans dancing in the aisles

You can’t really go wrong when 85 per cent of your audience is mouthing 90 per cent of the words you are singing. At any point you can break off and let the house come in on the chorus.

The Blue Jays give us nostalgic pieces of the 1950s from Elvis to Fats Domino; from Jerry Lee to Connie Francis.

The voice of them all is Ollie Seymour Marsh, spanning the gravel of Johnny Cash to the falsetto of Dale Smallin’s introduction to the Surfari’s Wipe Out.

It was the only instrumaental in the set and it earned drummer Dan Graham the loudest and most sustained applause.

Adding further variety to the evening, Amelia Rendell gives a woman’s voice to some of the biggest hits of the decade with songs that have stood the test of time.

Fever has become a multi-recorded standard and Rendell smouldered through it all.

I was also surprised that Paul Anka was already writing hits in the late 50s, represented here by Stupid Cupid.

Behind the drums, bass, guitars format, Louisa Beadel and Emma Jane Morton provide backing with saxaphones and the occasional vocal support.

Two Cliff Richard sonsgs make an appearance, but they cannot compete with the power of the American originators of rock and roll.

We had to wait another decade for that.

Everyone I spoke to in the audience seemed to have already seen the show before and they agreed that this is a feel-good evening that has everyone on their feet at the curtain.

The Blue Jays present Rock and Roll Revolution continues its UK tour with dates across the country including Nidd Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday July 7.

The group formed in 2013, after years of performing together in West End rock ‘n’ roll theatre shows such as Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Dreamboatsand Petticoats.

The band created the show Rock and Roll Revolution to feature hits by Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochrane and Elvis