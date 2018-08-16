Britney is my inspiration, says Lauren who lost 9st to be like her pop idol

Oops she did it again ... or so many will think when Lauren Moss takes to the stage with her Britney Spears tribute act – right after the pop queen’s appearance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Lauren – who has lost 9st in her quest to be a singing sensation like her idol – will be at L’amour Cabaret Bar, Westborough, on Friday August 17.

And if she gets a selfie with the pop icon she wants to thank Britney for inspiring her to lose the weight.

Lauren, aged 30, a now healthy 10st 4lbs, revealed she dropped the weight because she wanted to look like the singing legend then realised she also sings like her.

Now after scores of tribute shows – also impersonating the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain and Jennifer Lopez – she hopes she could end up singing Oops I Did It Again for the real Britney.

Sheffield born Lauren, now living in Mansfield, said: “She was my inspiration – I was obsessed with looking like her.

“I’m not a nervous person, but I am excited about this. I do the tribute shows every weekend, I can do them in my sleep. But singing Britney songs for Britney would be something else.”

Lauren, no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the famous, has provided backing vocals for Donny Osmond, Bryan Adams, Gary Barlow, Nicole Scherzinger, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and comedian Peter Kay – working with Sheffield’s Eliot Kennedy.

Now she is set to release her own album of country rock inspired original songs later this year.

She gained weight as a child and was bullied due to a hip problem. It affected the way she walked and resulted in her having limited mobility.

Aged 19 she weighed 19.5st when she appeared on reality TV show, How do you solve a problem like Maria?

Two years ago she also underwent a hip replacement and is waiting for the other to be replaced. But it has given her a new ease of life on stage.

Lauren, the female half of the country duo Chaplin, who will be travelling to Nashville later in the year. said: “I remember watching Britney and thinking I wanted to look like that. It was my drive for losing weight and keeping healthy.”