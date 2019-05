RSPCA Scarborough has two cats (brothers) who came in together – they can be homed together or separately:

• Minkhi (right) C13/19 Tabby and white male neutered cat.

• Salem C14/19, black male neutered cat.

They are both 18 months old friendly family indoor cats who like other animals and children and are litter trained.

Call 07939 247202 if you can help.