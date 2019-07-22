Cars to be stopped from blocking farm vehicles in Staithes by no-parking on streets

Cars are to be stopped from parking on two streets in Staithes in a bid to stop motorists blocking farm vehicles getting in and out of the village.

North Yorkshire County Council wants to make one side of both Cilff Road and Fairfield Road a ‘no waiting at any time’ area in a bid to address ongoing issues.

A report prepared for Friday’s Business and Environmental Services Executive Members meeting states that previous attempts to limit vehicles entering the road to those wanting access only have largely been ignored by drivers. As the offence is classed as a “moving” offence it is up to the police, not council enforcement officers to monitor.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting adds that parking spaces for visitors are at a premium which has led to issues with farm traffic.

It states: “The demand for parking is such that poor parking discipline is prevalent. There is insufficient width to accommodate parking on both sides of the road. The result is that vehicles are left staggered intermittently along either side of the road.

“This makes access for larger vehicles, usually associated with farming activities, difficult. In some instances, there is anecdotal evidence of residents moving their vehicles on request, however those vehicles left by visitors are more problematic as the owners are likely to be difficult to locate.

“It has also been reported that parked vehicles have been left for long periods blocking drives.”

A consultation of local residents did not prove popular with 22 people objecting to the plans, with just three in favour. Six people also signed a petition.

To address some concerns of residents no parking ‘H bars’ will be painted across drives with a dropped kerb.

A decision on the plans will be taken on Friday.