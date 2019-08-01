Celebrate Yorkshire Day with the county’s most loved pud

Chef who gained Leeds’ first-ever Michelin star shares his foolproof recipe for the perfect Yorkshire Puddings

Yorkshire Day is celebrated each year on August 1, with this year’s official civic celebrations taking place in Whitby with Mayors from the three Ridings of Yorkshire leading a procession through the town to celebrate everything Yorkshire.

But whichever part of the country you're in, there is no better way to celebrate than enjoying the one dish that is synonymous with “God’s Own Country”, the Yorkshire Pudding.

Why these puffy batter puddings are associated with Yorkshire isn’t quite clear but the first mention of them appears in the first written recipe of it, by Hannah Glasse in 1747, in her book, The Art of Cookery Plain and Simple.

If you’re on a quest to perfect your puddings, Jeff Baker, Executive Development Chef at Farmison & Co - an online heritage breed meat supplier, based in North Yorkshire - shares his top tips on how to make the classic accompaniment to a hearty roast.

Beginning his career in professional kitchens in 1983, Jeff Baker was recognised for his culinary talents gaining the first Michelin star for the city of Leeds in 1995 at Pool Court. Aged 26, Jeff was the youngest chef in Yorkshire to receive such an accolade at that time.

After having spent many years perfecting the magnificent shape and golden exterior of the much-loved Yorkshire pudding, he reveals it’s key to use “the freshest eggs possible”.

“There is no better accompaniment to an incredible Topside or Sirloin Beef joint than the traditional Yorkshire pudding”, explains Jeff.

“The trick to creating a perfectly risen pud that is still crispy around the edges and soft in the middle is to ensure the fat is practically smoking before putting the batter in the trays. My tried and tested recipe promises to make about 12 Yorkshires”:

The Ingredients

3 fresh hen's eggs

275ml semi-skimmed milk

200g good quality plain flour

Duck or Goose Fat

The Method

1. Make the batter just before you’re about to bake the puddings by blending all the ingredients together, except the fat, until smooth.

2. Next, place the baking tray in a hot oven at 200c with a little goose fat in each mould.

3. When the fat is nearly smoking, carefully pour the batter into the moulds through a sieve, to about 3/4 full and bake for 16 to 20 minutes to your preferred level of crispiness.

4. Remove from the oven and serve.

For further information please visit: https://www.farmison.com/community/recipe/jeff-bakers-yorkshire-puddings

Enjoy!