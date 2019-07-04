Change of ownership for popular Ryedale country pub The Blue Bell Inn

The Blue Bell Inn, a well established country pub and restaurant in Malton, has changed hands following the successful of the property.

Set within the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Blue Bell Inn comprises a main bar with 30 covers and a 35 cover restaurant, plus two private dining rooms.

Previous owners, Jarrod and Leanne Fisher have owned the Blue Bell Inn since 2000, during which time they have heavily invested in the property.

They said: “It’s been a pleasure to have owned The Blue Bell for the last 18 years and we would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making our time there as enjoyable as it was. We wish Karl and Julia Norton all the very best for the future!”

The Blue Bell Inn has been acquired by husband and wife team Karl and Julia, who were seeking a lifestyle change, with Karl having previously owned and operated Circles Cafe & Gin Bar in York city centre and Julia having worked in banking for a number of years.

They said: “We’re delighted to have taken over the Blue Bell.

“Jarrod and Leanne have built a fantastic business and we hope to be as successful as they’ve been.

“This is a really exciting new venture for us as a family, including our daughter Katie who will be working in the business, and we look forward to welcoming customers, old and new!”

David Cash, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co which handled the sale, added: “The sale of the Blue Bell Inn reaffirms the demand for businesses of this type, particularly across North Yorkshire.

“Coaching inns and pubs with rooms like the Blue Bell are proving popular as buyers seek security from multiple income streams in food, beverage and accommodation sales.

“The Blue Bell adds to the growing list of sales that have already completed in 2019, including The Coachman Inn, in Snainton and The Fox & Hounds, in Sinnington in April and Loftsome Bridge Coaching House, in Selby in May.”

Christie & Co sought an asking price of £549,950 for the freehold interest of the Blue Bell Inn.