Check out the specials board at ....

Sanctuary staff member Sophie Irving.
Check out the specials board at Sanctuary, Scarborough, including cocktail masterclasses.

Sanctuary is part of Scarborough’s lively bar scene

Mains include: beer battered cod, chunky chips, peas, bread and butter £8.45; chicken tikka masala with rice, poppadum and nann bread £8.45; pumpkin ravioli served with rich tomato and basil sauce £7.95

Tuesdays: Burger and beer for 8.95 (choose from Camerons cask, Fosters, Steamer Smooth, Strongbow cider, soft drink, hot drink. Burger offer excludes Sanctuary burger)

Thursdays: Pizza and a beer for £8.95

(choose from Camerons cask, Fosters, Steamer Smooth, Strongbow cider, soft drink, hot drink)

Wednesday social: Gordon’s pink gin and lemonade – £2.50 - double up for a £1; Smirnoff vodka and mixer £2.50 - double up for a £1; House wine – £2.50; DJ 11pm to late

Cocktail Masterclass from £25 per person. An hour-long session creating cocktails with a mixologist. Cocktail on arrival, make three cocktails from the masterclass range, making challenges and games. Minimum six people

Open Monday to Thursday from 11.3am to 11pm; Friday and Saturday from 11.3am to 3am; Sunday from 11.30am to 11pm

Call 01723 367930