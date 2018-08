An early picture of HM Hirst chemist shop on Scalby Road.

The building just visible to the left is now a gents hairdressers and the vacant land to the right of the chemist shop is now Scalby and Newby library. The building today is still run as a pharmacy business.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

