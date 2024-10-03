Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with HARIBO's festive range!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Treat yourself to something sweet and embrace the childlike joy in sharing these festive gummies.

Watch faces light up when HARIBO goodies are shared during festive gatherings or found wrapped under the Christmas tree.

Haribo and Maoam reveal festive line-up of sweet treats perfect for every occasion this Christmas.

Share the joy with your loved ones and make this Christmas extra special in the happy world of HARIBO.

Meet the HARIBO & MAOAM Christmas range:

HARIBO Advent Calendar, £7.00

Make each day in December a bit sweeter with the HARIBO Advent Calendar, featuring a delightful mix of your HARIBO and MAOAM favourites from around the globe. This festive calendar is the perfect alternative to traditional chocolate advent calendars, offering a unique twist to your holiday countdown. For an extra touch of magic, turn off the lights and watch as the festive design glows in the dark. Available from Asda, B&M, The Range and Poundland and HARIBO retail stores,

NEW HARIBO Elf Surprises 60g from 70p, 140g, 160g from £1.25

Celebrate the festive season with limited-edition HARIBO Elf Surprises! These mischievous elves have hidden some sweet, but also sour surprises in each bag. Find delightful elf-shaped gummies in flavours like Apple & Blackcurrant, Cherry & Orange, and Raspberry & Pineapple. What you’ll get, well... it’s an ELF SURPRISE! Grab them while you can and enjoy the festive fun in every size! Available from Asda, B&M, The Range, Sainsbury's, Tesco and HARIBO retail stores.

NEW HARIBO Merry-Mix 140g, 160g from £1.25

Bursting with festive cheer, HARIBO Merry-Mix are the perfect colourful treats to add some extra magic to your Christmas celebrations. Enjoy a fun assortment of creamy marshmallow flavoured snowmen, squishy jelly gingerbread men and soft Christmas present and Christmas tree shaped gummies, in delightful flavours of Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant and Strawberry Candyfloss. Available from Sainsburys, Morrisons, Pound land and HARIBO retail stores,

HARIBO Sharing Medley 480g, £5.00

Create sweet, family-filled Christmas memories throughout the season with the HARIBO Sharing Medley. The easy pull-out serving tray makes for simple and neat presentation when you’re in a rush to host. Packed with an irresistible variety of HARIBO’s iconic treats, including Giant Strawbs, Jelly Babies, Supermix, Rhubarb & Custard Splats, Tangfastics and Starmix. Perfect for sharing with family and friends over the festive period. Available from Sainsbury's, B&M, The Range, and HARIBO retail stores,

HARIBO Selection Box, 182g, £2.50

The HARIBO Selection Box features eight mini bags of your favourite treats, including Starmix, Tangfastics, Supermix and Giant Strawbs (gone mini)! Plus, for an extra festive surprise it comes with fun games and cut-out crafts - perfect gift to keep all sweet lovers entertained over the holidays. Available Asda, B&M, Poundland, Home Bargains and HARIBO retail stores,

HARIBO Jelly Babies and Wine Gums Gift Box, 800g, £5

This Christmas, enjoy the best of both worlds with the HARIBO Jelly Babies and Wine Gums Gift Box. Packed with traditional favourites in super juicy flavours. Available from B&M and HARIBO retail stores.

HARIBO Megastars, 800g, £5

Discover all your favourite HARIBO treats in one generous gift box with HARIBO Megastars. This collection features four iconic classics: Starmix, Tangfastics, Supermix, and Giant Strawbs. Perfect for gifting to a HARIBO superfan this holiday season. Available at The Range, Spar and HARIBO retail stores.

HARIBO Christmas Cracker Tubes 120g, £1.25

Add a touch of festive fun to your celebrations with HARIBO Gift Cracker Tubes! These budget-friendly treats are perfect for stocking fillers or enjoying throughout the holidays. Choose from two classic HARIBO favourites—Starmix, Tangfastics plus a festive new exclusive Elf Suprises (vegetarian-friendly). Available at Tesco, Poundland, Morrisons, Asda, B&M and HARIBO retail stores.