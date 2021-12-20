Help is at hand for North Yorkshire residents who need it most over Christmas and New Year

North Yorkshire County Council’s customer service centre will close to all routine inquiries on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28 and again on New Year’s Day and January 2 and 3.

However, the customer service centre will act as an emergency community support line every day from 9am to 5pm on 01609 780780 for people who need support but do not have anyone who can help them.

County Council Leader Cllr Carl Les said: “As we support each other through this latest stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, if you need help with things like shopping, collecting medication or other essentials, please contact family, friends, neighbours or groups you belong to and let them know how they can support you.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

“However, if you don’t have anyone to lean on, our customer service centre team will be available for you to contact.

"Our Stronger Communities team will also be on standby for anyone who needs help and doesn’t have friends or family to contact.”

While County Council offices are closed over the holiday period, many of its services remain available online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/do-it-online 24 hours a day.

Cllr Les added: “We know residents might still need to access our services or to report issues to us over the holiday, so although our offices, libraries and some other premises will close, people will be able to contact us and serve themselves as much as possible via our website during that time.”

Household waste recycling centres will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Otherwise, normal opening times of 8.30am to 4pm every day except Wednesdays will apply.

Read more: Scarborough grab-a-jab coronavirus clinics running from now until the New Year - here's where and when.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/household-waste-recycling-centres to see details of sites and what can be recycled.

All registration offices will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28 and again on New Year’s Day and Monday January 3.

Otherwise, normal opening times apply. While the offices are closed, you can still book an appointment online. Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/births-deaths-marriages for details.

Most libraries will close from lunchtime on Christmas Eve and reopen on Tuesday, January 4, but closure dates do vary, so check with your library or online.

While your local library is closed, you can still browse, reserve and renew items and download e-books, e-magazines, e-comics and digital audiobooks online. For more information, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries for more.

The County Record Office will close at 4.30pm on Thursday, December 23, and will reopen at 9.30am on Tuesday, January 4.