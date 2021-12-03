The installation creates illuminated scenes using just recycled cardboard.

Grue is the latest work of Scarborough-based artist Steve Wintercroft with his brand new installation set to open at the town's Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Station this weekend.

The artwork is created entirely from unpainted recycled cardboard and repurposed materials and offers visitors the chance to explore four theme rooms – Town, Sky, Sea and Forest – which are carefully illuminated with lights to create stunning effects.

Rach Drew, Co-Director of Arcade, which produced Grue, said: "The cardboard architecture that has gone into creating these four environments is quite incredible, and to ensure that the raw materials remain visible, the only painting is done with light – making this a remarkable twilight experience for local people."

The Christmas-themed art installation comes to life with just cardboard and light.

Mr Wintercroft has worked with Damien Hirst, Tracy Emin, Bjork and Game of Thrones but his newest installation features the handiwork of more than300 people, including pupils from St Augustine’s School, Scarborough Sixth Form, local Guide groups and members of the local community of all ages. Its name, Grue, is taken from the historic word for snow or shiver.

Creating environmentally-conscious art has long been a guiding principle for artist Steve, who trained as a cabinet maker and then became a surfboard shaper, and hopes the experience could be the most sustainable Christmas adventure in the country.

"I would hope that everyone who sees this experience in the coming weeks looks a little differently to what is normally discarded on Christmas Day – the wrapping paper and packaging can have another life even before they make it into the recycling bin with a little creativity," he said.

Sally Gorham, Chair of the Old Parcels Office, who commissioned the installation, said: "This project really fulfils our aim of bringing high quality contemporary art to Scarborough and not only giving local artists and performers a platform to show their work, but making it accessible to everyone, regardless of background or income."

Explore how the light interacts with the displays across four different themed rooms.

The new installation can be found at the Old Parcels Office gallery at Scarborough Railway Station and is being run on a 'pay as you feel' basis, with a suggested donation of £3 per person.

Visits are expect to last around 15 to 20 minutes with visitors offered time slots with up to six people to ensure social distancing measures.

The art installation will be open on Saturday December 4; Sunday December 5; Saturday December 11; Sunday December 12; Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19 from 3pm to 7pm.

It will also open on Thursday December 9, 16, and 23 from 4pm and Monday December 20 and Tuesday December 21.