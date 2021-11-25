Construction of Scarborough's new ice skating rink has begun. (Photo: Scarborough Council)

The town is set to welcome the rink for the first time to help spread festive fun, and attract visitors and residents into the town centre.

The rink is being laid out on the North Street car park before it is covered with a giant marquee.

Next week the water will begin to be pumped in so that it can be frozen in time, instead of using a synthetic alternative.

Scarborough Council said that on the opening night the ice rink will be joined by Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen and that hot drinks and snacks will be available on-site throughout the rink's stay.

It is being provided as part of the Christmas ‘sparkle’ programme of seasonal events taking place across the borough.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for the quality of life, said: "I’m really excited that Scarborough is getting its own ice rink this year.

"I have no doubt it will be a popular attraction for residents and visitors who will be able to get their skates on and have fun on the ice, right in the town centre."

Experience of being on the ice is not required with all ages and abilities will be welcome. The Scarborough rink will be open from December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Children will be able to book and use ‘penguin skate aids’ to help them build their confidence and the rink will have dedicated facilities for visitors with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

The skating rink has been made possible by the efforts of the Scarborough Town Team, whose chairman Richard Grunwell said: "We’ve wanted to attract an ice rink in the town centre for Christmas for some time. It is fantastic that this year we will see this actually happen."

Skaters who prefer a more peaceful experience will be able to join ‘relaxed’ sessions on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays. The music will be at a lower volume and flashing lights turned off.

The rink will be open daily Monday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

Admission will be every hour, on the hour, with skating experiences lasting 50 minutes.

Pre-booking is advised and can be made via the new Scarborough Ice Rink website here. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children with discounts available for groups, families and residents of the borough.