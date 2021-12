The rink, which has been laid out on the North Street car park, will welcome visitors and residents alike until January 2, 2022.

An on-site refreshments stand with drinks and snacks will be available throughout the rink’s stay in Scarborough, which is open daily Monday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

For more information and how to book tickets, read our latest story on the grand opening.

