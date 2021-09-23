Scarborough is set to welcome its first ever ice skating rink this Christmas in the town centre. (Photo: Jean-Pierre Clatot/Getty)

The rink will be constructed on North Street car park as a way of attracting residents and visitors into the town centre.

It is being provided as part of the Christmas ‘sparkle’ programme of seasonal events taking place across the borough.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for the quality of life, said: "I’m really excited that Scarborough is getting its own ice rink this year.

"I have no doubt it will be a popular attraction for residents and visitors who will be able to get their skates on and have fun on the ice, right in the town centre."

Whitby will also benefit from an ice rink this year. It will be located on Endeavour Wharf as part of Whitby’s winter festival event.

The skating rink has been made possible by the efforts of the Scarborough Town Team, whose chairman Richard Grunwell said: "We’ve wanted to attract an ice rink in the town centre for Christmas for some time. It is fantastic that this year we will see this actually happen.

"The town team has been working alongside the council to develop a programme of events and activity to encourage residents and visitors into the town centre to enjoy our hospitality and retail offer."

Experience of being on the ice is not required with all ages and abilities will be welcome. The Scarborough rink will be open from December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Children will be able to book and use ‘penguin skate aids’ to help them build their confidence and the rink will have dedicated facilities for visitors with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

Skaters who prefer a more peaceful experience will be able to join ‘relaxed’ sessions on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays. The music will be at a lower volume and flashing lights turned off.

The rink will be open daily Monday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

Admission will be every hour, on the hour, with skating experiences lasting 50 minutes.