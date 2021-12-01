Builders put the finishing touches to Scarborough's new festive ice skating rink. (Photo: Scarborough Council)

The storm, which brought winds of up to 75mph and battered the town over the weekend, caused minor tear damage to a small number of side panels, which has since been fixed.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Council said: "The contractor ensured damage from Storm Arwen was kept to a minimum by attending the site on Saturday to temporarily lower the roof panels.

"A lower structure presents less opportunity for wind to be destructive. The contractor worked through Sunday to raise the roof panels again and ensure preparations for the opening of the ice rink remain on track."

Testing the festive disco lighting. (Photo: Scarborough Council)

The council said that there will be no delay to the grand opening of the ice rink on Friday December 3, and that "everything is on track".

Water began being pumped into the rink earlier this afternoon so that it can be frozen in time for the opening, instead of using a synthetic alternative.

Scarborough Council said that on the opening night the ice rink will be joined by Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen and that hot drinks and snacks will be available on-site throughout the rink's stay.

Experience of being on the ice is not required with all ages and abilities will be welcome. The Scarborough rink will be open from Friday December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Putting the finishing touches to the ice skating rink ... just waiting for the water! (Photo: Scarborough Council)

Children will be able to book and use ‘penguin skate aids’ to help them build their confidence and the rink will have dedicated facilities for visitors with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

Skaters who prefer a more peaceful experience will be able to join ‘relaxed’ sessions on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays. The music will be at a lower volume and flashing lights turned off.

The rink will be open daily Monday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

Admission will be every hour, on the hour, with skating experiences lasting 50 minutes.

Pre-booking is advised and can be made via the new Scarborough Ice Rink website here. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children with discounts available for groups, families and residents of the borough.