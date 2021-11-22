Scarborough Sparkle returns to the Open Air Theatre after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Scarborough Sparkle will return this weekend after last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Christmas themed shopping and entertainment weekend inclues festive stalls selling luxury Christmas gifts, food and drink, live entertainment, illuminated fairground rides... and a visit from the Grinch!

Entry to Scarborough Sparkle is free, and there is no requirement to book in advance, but rides do have an additional cost.

Stallholders get into the Christmas spirit at the Sparkle event in 2019.

The event runs from Friday November 26 5pm to 9pm; Saturday November 27 11am to 9pm; and Sunday November 28 11am to 4pm.

A free Scarborough Sparkle bus service will be in operation on Saturday and Sunday to take visitors to the event.

The bus will run from Eastfield to Peasholm stopping at various locations including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre on an hourly service.