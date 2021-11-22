Scarborough Sparkle returns to Open Air Theatre this week after Covid cancellation
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is ready to celebrate Christmas in style as the town gets its sparkle back this weekend.
Scarborough Sparkle will return this weekend after last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's Christmas themed shopping and entertainment weekend inclues festive stalls selling luxury Christmas gifts, food and drink, live entertainment, illuminated fairground rides... and a visit from the Grinch!
Entry to Scarborough Sparkle is free, and there is no requirement to book in advance, but rides do have an additional cost.
The event runs from Friday November 26 5pm to 9pm; Saturday November 27 11am to 9pm; and Sunday November 28 11am to 4pm.
A free Scarborough Sparkle bus service will be in operation on Saturday and Sunday to take visitors to the event.
The bus will run from Eastfield to Peasholm stopping at various locations including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre on an hourly service.
The full timetable is available on the Scarborough Sparkle Facebook page.