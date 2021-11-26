Scarborough's Peasholm Park lantern parade cancelled amid extreme Storm Arwen weather warning

A colourful lantern parade which was set to pass through Scarborough's Peasholm Park has been cancelled. (Photo: Animated Objects Theatre Company)

The Scarborough Community Lantern Parade was set to pass through Peasholm Park later this afternoon before making its way to the Open Air Theatre, but has now been forced to cancel.

Storm Arwen is set to bring winds of up to 75mph to the Yorkshire Coast and right through the Open Air Theatre during Friday and Saturday. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning.

The event's organiser, Animated Objects Theatre Company, said the decision was taken on public safety grounds, with a large number of trees overhead posing a risk.

It was announced yesterday that Scarborough Sparkle has also been forced to cancel due to the incoming extreme weather.

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially within the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.