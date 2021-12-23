Whitby youngster Olivia, 8, wins Mayor of Whitby's Christmas card competition

Each year the Town Mayor of Whitby asks schoolchildren from the area to draw a Christmas-themed design for the chance of having their design sent out across the world on Mayoral Christmas cards.

This year, the theme was A Family Christmas in Whitby and the Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild, was delighted with the results.

“The response was fantastic," she said.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, with Christmas card competition winner Olivia Owen-Taylor, 8, and her card projected on to a gallery wall.

"We had over 100 wonderful drawings, submitted from schools and individuals across the area.

"The standard was extremely high and choosing an outright winner was a very difficult task."

All the entries were on display in the Pannett Art Gallery for two weeks, at the end of November and into December.

In addition to the original artworks being displayed, each picture was projected, at very large scale, on to the gallery wall.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, with Christmas card competition winner Olivia Owen-Taylor, 8, and her winning card.

The winner this year is eight-year-old West Cliff Primary School pupil, Olivia Owen-Taylor.

Olivia went into the gallery to be presented with a framed picture, including her own design and a certificate from the Mayor.

She was also given a jet necklace and a packet of cards featuring her own design.

She will also receive a book token.

In recognition of the high standard of entry, three young designers were awarded Highly Commended, and each received a packet of cards printed with their own designs and a certificate.

These were Annie-May Lonsdale, 10, and Brody Shaun Bartlett, 10, who both attend Stakesby Primary Academy, and Ellie Rose Patton, 10, from Airy Hill Primary School.

In the New Year, each young person that submitted an original design will receive a certificate in recognition of all their hard work and quality of entry.