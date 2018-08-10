Come on down to Tommy’s

Come on down, y’all, to Tommy’s – one of the hottest, coolest, and also the newest joints in the whole darn town.

Opened by local lad Tommy Taylor and his wife Lauren less than six months ago, the soul food place in Hope Street, Filey, offers a take-away service and this is proving as popular as beans at a cowboy cook-out.

Owner Tommy loves the Deep South, films, soul food, country music and plays in a band – and, boy, do those passions show in a menu which includes Goodfella Fries, the BB King, the Dolly Parton and the Johnny Cash.

Faced with a choice of myriad burgers and burritos, we ordered a couple of beers, a plate of Old Timer nachos and took our time to choose.

Old Timer – £5 – is a heap of corn tortillas topped with Sante Fe Grande pepper chilli con carne, cheese, soured cream and in-house salsa.

Cowboy nachos is pretty much the vegetarian version.

Because he is my favourite singer - bar none - I ordered the Sinatra burger (£5.50). The beef patty was topped with peppered red onions and garlic creamed mushrooms, steamed Gouda and Monterey cheese, Romaine lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, red onions, Kosher pickles, in-house mustard and mayonaise aioli – crammed into a toasted bun.

Tom opted for the Beast burrito £4.50. This consists of six-hour slow roasted pulled gammon, covered in in-house barbecue sauce, seasoned white rice, grated Yorkshire mature cheddar cheese, diced red onions and shredded lettuce.

We shared regular fries topped with in-house spice blend (£1.50).

Both main courses were big, tasty, spicy, juicy and you got a lotta burger and burrito for your buck.

There is a choice of soul food favourites including rack of ribs, gumbo and jambalaya. Gluten free options are also available.

Dessert wise, tray bakes are a speciality and there is a choice of shakes with whipped cream.

With a bill that came to less than £35 with drinks we were happier than pigs in mud and, as the Southerners have it – fat as a tick (that’s full up to you and me).