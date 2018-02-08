Comedy roll call: Playing it for laughs are Noble, Manford, Ramsey and Francis

A barrel of laughs is promised as some of the country’s best stand-up specialists head to Scarborough Spa this year.

First up is Graham Fellowes on Saturday February 10 at 8pm.

Chris Ramsey

He has performed as the comic character John

Shuttleworth for more than 25 years.

Now Graham steps out from behind the keyboard to plug in his guitar and sing his own songs.

Graham will naturally talk about Shuttleworth as well as his other comic characters, plus his pivotal acting role on Coronation Street, and becoming a teenage pop star as Jilted John.

Jason Manford

Comedian and actor Simon Day is on Saturday March 24 . Simon Day: In Character will showcase a range of Simon’s best-loved characters.

The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock will be brought to life – a chance to see the aged prog rock star and humanitarian in full effect as he discusses rumours of his death and performs some live songs.

The Fast Show’s pub bore and star of 2003 witness protection comedy, Grass, Billy Bleach, will be resurrected.

Geoffrey Allerton, Yorkshire’s most under-rated poet, steps out of the Mallard Theatre and on to the Spa Theatre’s stage to recite work from his latest poetry collection Making Time.

Simon Day

One of Britain’s most dangerous men and longest serving prisoners Tony Beckton talks about his continuous struggle to adapt to life on the outside.

Producers of the show are promising an “extremely funny and fascinating insight” into the minds of four very different characters.

There is three in a row in May starting with Richard Herring and his O F... I’m 50 tour on Wednesday May 2 at 8pm.

Phenomenally successful Steve Delaney better known as Count Arthur Strong, the elderly,pompous, deluded thespian will appear at the Scarborough Spa on Wednesday May 3.

His tour is called Count Arthur Strong is Alive and Unplugged.

BAFTA-winning stand-up comedian Iain Stirling tours his U OK Hun? X tour to Scarborough Spa on Friday May 4.

Chris Ramsey brings his The Just Happy To Get Out Of The House Tour to town on Saturday June 30.

Expect: fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos and definite don’ts of life.

Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo star Stewart Francis arrives on Thursday October 18.

The Canadian comic will bring his new show Into the Punset to The Spa Theatre.

Comedian and musicals star Jason Manford tackles social niceties and cllimbing the class ladder in his Muddle Class tour at the venue on Wednesday November 28.

“I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit,” he said.

After a stint in in Mel Brooks’ musical Young Frankenstein, surrealist connoisseur and story spinner Ross Noble returns to the stages with his new stand-up tour El Hablador.

It includes a date at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Sunday December 2.

“Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that.

“But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options,” said Noble.

Tickets for all shows on 01723 01723) 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk