Delightful five-mile walk takes in Gristhorpe and Muston

Here’s a very pleasant pastoral walk of five miles via two delightful villages. Gristhorpe and Muston lie in the shadow of the Wolds, about two miles inland from Filey.

Take the 165 Scarborough to Filey Road, turning off at the roundabout as signed to Gristhorpe. Pass a sign indicating ‘Bends’, and turn left to find The Bull Inn - your starting point. Go prepared for any overgrown footpath, or mud after rain, and you may be pleasantly surprised.

Start. Walk in front of The Bull Inn to discover St Thomas’ Church made of corrugated iron, such as tabernacles were built during the Victorian era. Opposite is the war memorial. Main Street is lined by attractive cottages on raised embankments.

Reaching Dovecot Close, swing left with the lane. This is your route to the railway line, along Station Lane. Passing Field House to your right, go over the level crossing, and ahead there used to be MAP mushroom farm, but that was long ago. The farm road leads to Magdalen Grange Farm midst open, level agricultural land.

At the first farm building, turn right along the bridleway and then left behind farm buildings. Pass the far barn and keep to the farm track to pass beneath electricity wires. Your route crosses open fields. Immediately you see a concrete bridge, turn left along a bridleway to enjoy a delightful section following the embankment of the River Hertford.

Follow the river bank to the end of a field where the river winds away to the right. At the field end, enter a gate and follow a grassy path hedged to the right. Enter an arrowed kissing gate and follow a meadow footpath. Continue in similar way, heading roughly south-east, to cut across to a concrete footbridge spanning the River Hertford. Go over the footbridge. Then go straight ahead to a kissing gate. Bearing left along a track proceed to a kissing gate beside a field gate leading into Muston. Turn left past Muston Lodge House dated 1752. West Street features the Ship Inn where refreshment may be available. Walk along the road towards Filey for about 50 paces, seeking a property number 2. Immediately beyond, turn left through a gate. A public footpath leads between fencing to a kissing gate opening into a church yard. Leave by a metal gate returning you to the road-side. Turn left and seek a tree ahead. It was planted to commemorate the coronation of HM King George VI. At a sharp bend in the road, veer left ahead and continue towards a triangular green. Muston is renowned for its annual Scarecrow Festival, with over 100 scarecrows on display from this area, and the entire length of Muston. From the green, turn left along Carr Lane. From number 8, a rough farm track continues. Reaching a forking of tracks bear right and go straight on. Pass a metal gate to the right of your grassy track, hedged either side. Keep directly ahead in line with electricity posts. Cross a ditch and continue by cornfields hedged to the right. Enter a metal kissing gate in the right corner of hedging, and cross a wooden footbridge. Your route maintains its general direction north-west towards Gristhorpe, with a further three way-marked kissing gates and a metal footbridge to access!

At the far end, a gentle ascent and you meet a metal handgate. Cross the railtrack. Leave by a metal gate and enter a kissing gate. Later, your rough track accompanies post and wire fencing and hedging to the right. A gentle ascent to a farmgate, before your final steps to Gristhorpe. A handgate opens into Gristhorpe village. Turn right along the lane to retrace steps of your outward route.

Distance: 5 miles.

Refreshment: The Bull Inn and Ship Inn.

Map Ref: OS Explorer 301. Scale 2.5 inches to 1 mile. NB The details may have changed re gates etc. Please refer to the Ordnance Survey map and rely on direction.