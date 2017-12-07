Dining Out: Reflections, The Crescent Hotel, Scarborough

Christmas lunch at this glamorous, glittering venue has become a tradition for me and friends.

It offers beautiful but understated surroundings in a central location – and food that tastes as good as it looks on the plate.

This is the fourth year in a row we have dined at Reflections for a festive Sunday lunch – and we are regulars for Sunday lunch year round.

The ambience is festive and the service leisurely and friendly.

The Christmas menu is changed – to refelct modern trends – yearly. This year pulled pork makes an appearance in the starters’ line-up.

The soup is chef’s minestrone topped with parmesan croutons. The choice includes the Crescent Hotel classic prawn cocktail, pressed pulled pork, duck and apple terrine served with spicy plum chutney and slices of melon served with pomegranate and Prosecco jelly and fruit sorbet.

A trio of Yorkshire puddings completes the choice. Order this if you have a big appetite – there is no Scrooge stinting on servings here.

I chose the terrine – rich, meaty and tangy. In previous years I’ve had the melon – so decided to ring the changes.

My dining companion Jane chose the prawn cocktail of which she is an aficiando and declared this one of the freshest, richest, creamiest she has had.

Of course turkey heads the mains menu. It comes with pigs in blankets, sage and onion stuffing and gravy.

There is also roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, grilled cod topped with a prawn and thermidor sauce, pork steak with apple and black pudding cake in a mulled cider jus and home-made braised beef and vegetable pie.

The vegetarian option is stuffed butternut squash with chestnut and parsnip topped with a cheese crust and tomato coulis.

All main courses are served with a selection of fresh seasonal vegetables and mashed and roast potatoes. There is more than enough for two.

I chose turkey – which was sliced thickly and was plentiful. Jane opted for the grilled cod – which came away in perfectly cooked white flakes and was

declared delicious.

Tradition runs through the dessert fare. Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, chocolate and mint panna cotta served with honeycomb ice-cream and strawberry and white chocolate parfait served with a brandy snap biscuit and passion fruit ice-cream.

There is also fresh fruit salad and a selection of ice-creams.

The menu choice is wide-ranging and no matter what you choose three courses comes to £16.95 each which is outstanding value. Coffees and teas are extra, ranging from £2.25 to £3.25.

With drinks our bill came in at less than £55.