Dining Out: The Dolphin, Bridge Street, Whitby

Of all the many fabulous sights in Whitby, few can be more iconic than the swing bridge. Bustling during Goth Weekend, open to let a vessel pass through as crowds watch on, it really is a great sight and a marvellous feat of engineering.

So what better place to head for some tea than the pub based right next to it, boasting views right over the harbour! I’d often spotted how packed the outside seating area is at The Dolphin on sunny days, but rarely ventured in for a drink, so decided to give the food a go.

The interior is like many pubs in Whitby, with the walls decorated with bygone shots of the harbour and tributes to the town’s heritage, while the setting is much like you find in many pubs, although the tables are suitably spaced out so that it doesn’t feel cramped.

The menu has something to cater for most desires, ranging from steaks to pasta dishes.

However, one thing I’ve noticed since moving to Whitby almost 18 months ago is how unnaturally expensive drinks seem to be in so many places. And here was no different. I winced as I ordered a pint of Peroni (£4.85) for myself and a Strongbow Dark Fruits for my girlfriend, Katie (£4.15).

After browsing the menu we settled on a pair of pasta dishes, as a cheese lover, I went for the Macaroni Cheese (£8.45), while Katie picked the Aberdeen Angus Lasagne(£8.95). Following a short wait the meals came served with a side salad, and were very neatly presented.

The knives and forks are nicely tucked in a serviette... or in their own “duvet” as Katie put it.

My dish boasted plenty of cheese, just how I like it, with what tasted like the addition of actually mozzarella to compliment the sauce.

Unlike many Macaroni Cheese dishes, it also included a mix of vegetables to add a dash of colour.

Katie’s lasagne looked tasty and I couldn’t resist grabbing a fork full. The dish was rich with flavour and the meat nice and tender.

Neither of us were fans of the garlic bread, however.

It was just really tough and difficult to chew which was shame as a nice slice or two would’ve complimented the dishes.

The place was slightly lacking in atmosphere, although it was a quiet weeknight.

Unbeknown to us, we’d turned up on the free jukebox night which led to an interesting selection of songs, including one slagging off Theresa May, which made for a slightly odd setting.

But overall, the pub is a friendly one, with great views and decent food.

It’s certainly worth a visit, especially as the weather starts to warm up.

Watching the sunset from the outside area with a pint would offer quite a view.