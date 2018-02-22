Dining Out: The Mount Hotel, Cliff Bridge Terrace, Scarborough

Finding a venue for our crown green bowls club annual dinner is an item at the top of the committee agenda every year.

We dined in elegant, softly-lit surroundings – the table settings were pristine and the service excellent.

There were more than 30 of us so we had pre-ordered our meals – an efficient committee member put our choices on our table – guessing correctly that most of us would have forgotten what we had ordered.

We sat in groups small enough for us all to have a conversation with each other and share our wine and water with ease.

From a starters choice of soup, melon, fish cake and breaded deep fried brie I went for the fish cake – which was creamy and filled with plenty of salmon and white fish. It was served with salad and a rich, plentiful dip.

The mains choice was lamb, beef, pork, fish or vegetarian course.

My dining companions had chosen lamb, others beef and I picked the roast pork.

All the meals looked splendid – stacks of juicy meat with a Yorkshire pudding the size of a football on the side.

Dauphinoise potatoes came with the lamb and roast potatoes with the pork – and a piece of cracking crackling and gravy.

Seasonal vegetables – including carrots and broccoli – were served in ample portions separately.

Apple sauce, horseradish and mint sauce were all offered. And extra gravy was also brought to our table without us having to request it.

Desserts were delicious. I tucked into Cointreau filled profiteroles smothered in rich, thick chocolate sauce.

Two of my friends declared the creme brule – complete with a crisped top – superb.

Then it was time to be up and dancing thanks to the music played by a very accommodating DJ.

He spun all kinds of music ranging from Sinatra (fantastic – there is only one) to Spandau Ballet (there is no accounting for taste).

The evening – without drinks – cost £23.50 per person which is great value for excellent and plentiful food and attentive, fast service.

The Mount, of course, offers individual daily dining from 6pm to 8pm and a Sunday lunch from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Dinner is available at £21.50 per person, which includes three courses and coffee

All produce is locally sourced and quality is the main aim of the hotel chef.

Starters

Chef’s soup of the day served with homemade seeded loaf

Breaded deep fried brie with a cranberry compote

Marinated chicken skewers served with a sweet chilli dipping mayonnaise

Trio fish cake

Mains

Sundried parmesan stuffed chicken wrapped in parma ham with dauphinoise potatoes and tarragon, lime and spinach veloute

Homemade beef bourguignon

Please note: menu is changed on a regular basis.