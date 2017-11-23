Dining Out: Tuscany Too, Filey Road, Scarborough

It’s a while since the first restaurant to bear the name, Tuscany, in St Nicholas Street, disappeared from the Scarborough food scene.

Tuscany Too, however, has ploughed its steady furrow for several years, and is high on many people’s list of best Italian restaurants in Scarborough; or even best restaurant. Its location on a main route into town means it attracts some passing trade, but it’s the local admirers who ensure a lively atmosphere.

One soggy Saturday night recently we paid a visit, greeted, appropriately, by Here Comes The Rain Again, by Eurythmics, coming from the speakers.

Inside is cosy and intimate, and we were shown to a table for four; it was early evening and the place wouldn’t start to get busy for at least half an hour.

We placed drinks orders and, too soon really, were asked for meal choices. We weren’t ready, and were assured “take your time”.

Time didn’t seem on our side, though – for the first time in several visits there we felt a little rushed; the taking of orders, clearing of plates ... our table was apparently highly prized although there was no-one waiting and space wasn’t at a premium.

To the food, and the menu is undoubtedly impressive.

It was refreshing to see so much choice for vegetarians, both in the starters and mains lists. And, throughout, fresh ingredients, carefully sourced and lovingly prepared ... just how an Italian should be.

The list of starters features hot and cold choices – plenty of home-cooked Italian specialities alongside more familiar offerings.

My son and daughter shared a tomato and pesto garlic bread, while I

ordered lemon sole goujons. The fish was tasty and the homemade tartare sauce deliciously tangy, although the garlic bread was a bit heavy on the tomato and light on the garlic.

For mains my wife chose the linguine romana – chicken, mushroom and peas in a creamy sauce – which she declared to be delicious. My son’s margherita pizza was a cut above most that he has devoured locally.

I went for a delightful saltimbocca alla romana – pan fried pork escallops topped with tangy mozzarella and parma ham, with accompanying veg in a separate dish.

My daughter similarly enjoyed her penne ai gamberoni – tube pasta with king prawns in a white wine, garlic and cream sauce. And the portion sizes were spot on.

After a brief rest, we discovered that the best was saved til last.

We ordered just one dessert, a gorgeous Coppa Tuscany Too – pistachio ice cream with honey roasted nuts, chocolate sauce, cream and lashings of

amaretto. Under assault by four spoons, it vanished in a flash.