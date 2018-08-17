Discover unspoilt beauty of Troutsdale

Troutsdale was my first experience of cycling locally, when I first came to live in Scarborough. The memories remain after almost 60 years! Troutsdale is a treasure lying roughly south-west of Langdale End. Both Troutsdale and Rosekirk Dale Fens were given the status of Site of Special Scientific Interest in 1984. These two fen systems lie in the narrow upper reaches of Troutsdale and show examples of spring and flush fen flora in the local area where springs emanate from the Corallian Limestone. Such fen systems are restricted to areas in Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Anglesey and the North York Moors, therefore they are nationally rare.

In addition to interesting plant life, calcareous fens support distinctive insect communities too. Flush systems are particularly important for soldier flies, and a crane fly named Limonia occidua which is often found in Scotland, and also occurs at Troutsdale Fen. This is one of very few English locations for this species.

Regardless of the area’s value for natural history, it is scenically treasured for its sheer unspoilt beauty. Whether you choose to walk, cycle or drive along this eight mile route, you cannot fail to be deeply moved by its special appeal.

Using private transport to Hackness, continue towards Langdale End, but only as far as a road junction sign indicating Troutsdale and Snainton. At this junction, leave Broxa Lane and turn left along Estell Lane.

You can now savour a country walk of colour, charm and simplicity. Keep to the right verge of this peaceful, single-track lane as new views are revealed around every bend.

Fields and forest, moors and marshes, sheep and cattle are punctuated only by the occasional farmstead, lodge, roadbridge or cattle grid.

Beyond a cattle grid, a fabulous view extends over green fields and rape, as your walk continues along Snainton Lane - straight and direct, facing the Yorkshire Wolds to the southern horizon.

Passing farms and Granary Cottage, Nettledale Lane leads past a dis-used quarry and descends into Snainton village, with The Peacock Hotel sited on the corner.

Your single linear route is just eight miles of easy walking, requiring no map or concentration, no special footwear or equipment.

It’s special, and you’ll love it, but are you prepared to walk the eight miles back? There are solutions. Get non-walker pals to drive you to the start and then meet you at the end of the walk in Snainton.

Or - desert your partner (if you both drive), and each share a stretch of walking or driving, with a flask of coffee etc at the meeting points.

You can’t lose each other along this obvious route. Have fun, and observe the wildlife as you go along.

Keep to the tarmacadam and you can’t go wrong. There’s no denying that North Yorkshire is now renowned as The Garden of England!

Distance of linear route: 8 miles. Allow four hours for walking and observations.

Refreshment: The Peacock Hotel, Snainton. Telephone 01723 859257 regarding opening times etc.

Map Reference: Ordnance Survey, Scarborough and Bridlington, Sheet 101, 1:50,000 Landranger Series.

Also Ordnance Survey, North York Moors, OL27, Eastern Area, Explorer Map, 2.5 inches to 1 mile.