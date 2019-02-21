Do you remember the ‘Puny Pool’ in Scarborough’s North Bay?

In the early 1930s Scarborough Corporation took over a shabby circus at Peasholm Gap and created a children’s boating pool.

The ‘Puny Pool’, as it was called, had a brief existence before it was converted into a modern, outdoor bathing pool in 1938. The North Bay bathing pool proved to be the last major improvement on the North Side before the war. Today the former pool site is waiting to be developed into a multiplex cinema, restaurants, shops and apartments.

