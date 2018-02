YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Saturday March 3 at 7.30pm

This is the dance academy’s fundraising show. “The show which raises money for our costume fund enabling us to buy new competition, summer season and November show costumes,” said principal Joanne Hall.

“The show consists of all dance styles performed by all ages.”

Vocalists Alex Kirby, Alice Boorer and Chelsea Cooke are taking part and there is a comedy piece by Sam McNeil.

Tickets: 01723 506750