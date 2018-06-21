Don’t Miss Out: John Cooper Clarke

Scarborough Spa, Thursday September 20 at 8pm

Dr John Cooper Clarke is to bring his new show to Scarborough Spa.

After a sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion last year, JCC will perform his new show at the Spa Theatre.

His new show is a mix of classic verse, new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat.

The Bard of Salford, who counts Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner as an admirer, will be joined by punk poet Toria Garbutt. Cooper Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s.

Tickets: 01723 821888