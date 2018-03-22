Don’t Miss: Richard Herring

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday May 2 at 8pm

Comedian Richard Herring will bring his new show ‘Oh... I’m 50 ‘, the second instalment in Herring’s once-a-decade examination of ageing, to town in May,

The star of Radio 4’s Relativity, gets to the half century (against all odds) and looks at how his life has changed in the last decade, from irresponsible, single kidult, literally fighting his way through a mid-life crisis, to married father who is mid-way to the telegram from the Queen (though given she will be 140 in 2067, she might forget to send it).

Tickets: 01723 821888