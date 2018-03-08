Don’t Miss: Simon Day

Scarborough Spa, Saturday March 24 at 8pm

Comedian and actor Simon Day in a one-man show Simon Day: In Character.

It will showcase a range of Simon’s best-loved characters.

The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock will be brought to life in a live setting for the first time.

The Fast Show’s pub bore and star of 2003 witness protection comedy, Grass, Billy Bleach, will be resurrected and speaking for the first time since being charged with making 278 sexist comments.

Tickets: 01723 821 888