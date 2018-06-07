Down the Road: Keepy Uppy

York Theatre Royal Studio, Wednesday June 20 to Saturday June 23

As football fever is set to sweep the nation with the World Cup starting in Russia, Leeds theatre company tutti frutti celebrate the beautiful game by staging the premiere of Keepy Uppy, a new play by Evan Placey.

Directed by tutti frutti’s artistic director Wendy Harris, Keepy Uppy is at York Theatre Royal Studio.

Keepy Uppy tells the story of Joey who loves football. He loves playing it, watching it, talking about it. He gets it from his mum – a footy fanatic.

Joey can turn anywhere into a make-believe pitch, from scoring goals in his breakfast cereal to imaginary match commentating on his way to school.

His enthusiasm is shared equally by his Mum – the best teammate he could ever have. She stands on the sidelines cheering him on, giving him top training tips and teaching him new tricks.

Life is busy for Joey and mum, but today the big day has arrived; the high point of the season, the cup final and a chance for Joey to score a winning goal.

The play is underscored by toe-tapping live music.

Evan said: “It’s been a wonderful challenge writing a play entirely in rhyme and which is rooted in physicality and movement.”

Tickets: 01904 623568