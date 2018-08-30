Early scene from Hackness village

A very early image of of Hackness village school and St Peter’s Church. The school was built in 1859 and was a public elementary school and is still a primary school today.

Parts of St Peter’s Church date back to the 11th century and it has fragments of a high cross dating from the late 8th or early 9th century.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180828-091905050.