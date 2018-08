An early shot of the Cayley Arms at Allerston on the main Scarborough to Pickering.

Judging by the vehicles in the photograph the image was probably taken in the late 1920s or 1930s. To left of the picture is the turning to the village of Allerston.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

