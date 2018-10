Picture shows the Scarborough Spa building and South Bay looking towards the Castle Headland.

In the foreground crowds of people are watching a performance in the bandstand. The picutre was taken long before the development of the Spa Sun Court enclosure which incorporated a marble forecourt-colonnade and Grand Hall café in 1913.

