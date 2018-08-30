Edinburgh Fringe Festival play starts run at Scarborough Stephen Joseph Theatre

Build A Rocket, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Friday August 31 to Saturday September 8

Build A Rocket has been playing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival during this month, receiving acclaim from critics and countless positive comments from audiences, who have absolutely loved the show.

The play is described by writer Christopher York as “a superhero story about a single mum from Scarborough” and follows the journey of Yasmin, who finds herself pregnant at 16.

Chris said: “I wanted to write something that would celebrate the women of Scarborough.”

“I feel dead fortunate to take a bit of Scarborough to the biggest arts festival in the world and see the show flourish.

“But I cannot wait to see it open at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”

Build A Rocket stars Serena Manteghi, who you may have seen in the smash hit show The Rise and Fall of Little Voicer.

It is being directed by Stephen Joseph Theatre artistic director Paul Robinson.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this play, a stunning debut about a teenager from Scarborough who gets pregnant and decides to keep her baby,” he said.

“It doesn’t flinch from the issues. The rate of teenage pregnancy in the UK is high compared to other developed countries, and there’s a proven relationship between teenage pregnancy and deprivation. But a record number of young women are stepping up to take on the role of parent.

“They should never face stigma or judgment and deserve to get the support they need.

“But this isn’t a play that deals in statistics or overt politics. Instead, it’s like a rocket itself, an explosive and passionate portrait of a young heroine of our times.”

Chris was born in Scarborough and went to Scarborough Sixth Form.

“Teenage pregnancy is so demonised and we’re quick to blame teenagers.

“Kitchen sink drama is an amazing genre but I do not see how it is helpful.

“It is more helpful to celebrate the strength of young women who have their babies and try and bring them up to be an amazing young person.”

Performances: Friday August 31 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 1 at 5.30pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday September 4, Wednesday September 5 and Thurday September 6 at 7.45pm; Friday September 7 and Saturday

September 8 at 5.30pm and 7.45pm.