Emergency services at the scene of serious crash on A64 involving two lorries and a car

Part of the A64 is closed following a serious road traffic accident.

North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance are currently at the scene of the crash which occurred at 10.55am.

The A64 is currently closed between between Malton and Rillington and police are asking motorists to avoid the area using the A169 and A170 via Pickering.

The incident is also causing disruption to to the 843 bus services to and from Scarborough.

In a tweet Coastliner said: "Service disruption: to the 843 services to and from Scarborough there's been a serious RTA on the A64 we are having to divert through Thornton-le-Dale to and from Scarborough we are unable to serve Rillington Scampson and West knapton until the road has reopened."