Exciting era as Flamingo Land teaching area to be transformed

As the school bell rings on the last day of term, children excitedly hurry home to start their long summer vacation whilst up and down the country, teachers breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The end of the academic year also marks the end of another busy season for the zoo education team at Flamingo Land and this year we have enjoyed plenty of success.

Between April and July we have taught nearly 4,000 children, each and every one leaving us with a smile on their face and their minds brimming with knowledge about animals, conservation and the natural world.

This year there was no time to take a breathe and reflect upon the previous few weeks.

As soon as we had waved goodbye to the last school coach, we were busy packing boxes and shipping everything out of the classroom before the builders moved in. With office equipment, an array of reptiles, bugs and small animals and even Carlon the taxidermied lion making the move, this was a hard slog on a very hot day.

This marks the start of an exciting new refurbishment for the teaching area as the classroom is set to be transformed into an immersive jungle experience. With new ‘on show’ homes for our handling animals, and rainforest theming throughout, school children and visitors alike will be able to enjoy a real adventure of discovery. We hope to have the work completed by the end of August, so please drop by and view the progress. ‘Meet the Creature’ sessions will still continue in a temporary venue.

In the meantime, we are not just putting our feet up whilst the builders crack on.

Instead we will be out in the park throughout the summer months with exciting and engaging activities for guests including our Nature Explorer events, animal enrichment stalls and other hands on, fun things to do.