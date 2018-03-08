Exhibition: Memories of Scarborough

Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, until March 25

Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary.

Share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as the exhibiton looks at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and the much- loved North and South Bays.

More than 40 members of the society submitted paintings for the exhibition. There are watercolours, sketches, oils and acrylics and topics inlude a chip shop and the Clock Tower.

Admission charges apply