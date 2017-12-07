Exhibition: Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum

Scarborough Museums Trust is celebrating the holiday period with a diverse and interesting range of events and exhibitions.

During A Mesolithic Winter workshop at the Rotunda on Sunday December 10, visitors will be challenged to think like prehistoric people,.They will try their hand at designing and creating modern-day Christmas decorations using a variety of natural materials and home-made prehistoric glue.

At the Art Gallery, An Uppleby Christmas on Sunday December 17 will delve into the gallery’s festive history when it was once home to the prominent Uppleby family. Visitors will be given the opportunity to create a Victorian kissing bough, take it home, and display it just like the Uppleby’s once did in the entrance hall to their home.

There will be two hands-on events: Painting in the New Year: Designs on Scarborough, a creative workshop inspired by the current A New Olympia exhibition and New Year Celebration – Charm Creation, a look at the weird and wonderful meanings behind Scarborough’s William James Clarke’s folklore charms.

The workshops will guarantee an innovative and interesting experience for all.

Additionally, there is a Curator’s Choice event titled The Birth of the Rotunda, which is being held on Thursday December 7at The Rotunda. The talk will explore the founding of the Rotunda Museum, as well as unearthing the history of the Scarborough Philosophical Society. Scarborough Museums Trust is repeating its Curator’s Choice: A Grand Scheme for Scarborough at the Art Gallery on January 6.

Two major exhibitions are presently on show at the Art Gallery: A Day at the Seaside and A New Olympia: Designs on Scarborough.

Admission charges apply