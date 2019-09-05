Family's fury over path wheelchair access near Scarborough

A family who were enjoying a summer break in Filey were left “frustrated” after walking along a road which was “inaccessible”.

Julian Precious and his family, including his 12-year-old son who uses a wheelchair, from Lincoln, were visiting the town last month.

Julian said the group were walking along Scarborough Road to enjoy a day at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park when they approached a section of the road which was “inaccessible for diabled people.”

He described the footpath at one point as very narrow and mostly under the overgrown hedge.

He said: “The section of the path was “inaccessible for anyone in a wheelchair because the hedge was so overgrown.

“We had to lift my son out of the wheelchair to get around the footpath and had to walk on the road.

“It was just helpless. If you were in a wheelchair on your own you wouldn’t be able to get through.”

He added that the family had walked for around a mile to get to the attraction otherwise they would have turned around to go back to their accommodation in Filey.

Whilst discussing other options around the path, Julian added: “There is a bank the other side so it is really difficult to get the wheelchair round the hedge. The nearest bus stop is the Filey side of the sign so even if you went by bus you would have the same problem unless the bus would drop you off at the Bird Garden itself.”

The Scarborough News contacted North Yorkshire County Council regarding the matter and established that the hedge in this location is private.

After the council could not establish the ownership of the land they raised the matter with Scarborough Borough Council to rectiy the situation.

It has since been confirmed that the hedge has been cut back by Scarborough Borough Council.