Fantastic five-bedroom home in Scalby

Located in the highly desirable and prestigious village of Scalby, a fantastic five bedroom detached dormer bungalow which has a massive 3,300 square foot of individually designed living space.

This stunning home comprises generously proportioned accommodation including a light and welcoming entrance hall, a triple aspect formal lounge with feature fireplace.

The grand-size dining kitchen has a vast range of bespoke fitted units and is an ideal space for family time and entertaining, double doors lead into the bright sun room with double doors out to the garden, also off the kitchen is a utility with matching units and an exterior door.

The ground floor continues with a study which overlooks the rear garden, a ground floor wc and two ground floor double bedrooms both with en-suites.

To the first floor is a spacious galleried landing with three double bedrooms, the master suite having an en-suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room, one bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

A modern white three piece house bathroom completes the internal accommodation.

To the front of the property there are manicured lawns with mature shrubs and plants, to one side is a double width drive leading to detached double garage, to the other side are lawned gardens and paved seating area.

To the rear are extensive lawned areas, steps up to raised lawned area and raised flower beds.

This delightful home has the added advantage of having gas central heating and UPVC double glazed windows.

