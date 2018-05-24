Favourite Things: Anna Wallace

Anna Wallace was born in Scarborough and still lives in North Yorkshire. She has worked for the BBC for 28 years and currently presents the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio York with Adam Tomlinson

between noon and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

I present the afternoon show on BBC Radio York with Adam Tomlinson.

Harbour Bar is an icon of Scarborough.

Our show covers arts and entertainment so I get to meet some of the most interesting and talented people in the county.

In any week I can be talking to yarn bombers in Thirsk, farmers in the Dales, chefs in York and all kinds of artists and musicians across the county.

I especially enjoy meeting the actors, directors and writers responsible for productions at the Stephen Joseph Theatre who really put Scarborough on the map when it comes to theatrical talent.

I am also a keen supporter of the YMCA theatre and love the annual pantomime productions. In the summer months, I can also be found enjoying the fantastic acts at the Open Air Theatre.

Daisy Tea Rooms, Scalby ... for cousin Tricia's cakes!

I am married to Graham and I am mum to Charlie, who is 22, and step mum to Josh. I am very lucky to live and work in North Yorkshire with all the beauty and talent on offer. Wherever my job may take me I always remember that I am at heart a Scarborough lass and I always relish the opportunity to broadcast from the coast.

I was born in St Mary’s Hospital in Scarborough in 1969 and spent lots of time with my grandparents in Sherburn.

When I was 18 months old we moved to St John’s Road in Scarborough. I went to Childhaven Nursery School and then Gladstone Road Primary School before moving to York aged seven.

One of my earliest memories is being taken on the North Bay Railway at Peasholm Park with my grandad. I was lucky enough to ride with the driver a couple of years ago; and 40-odd years later the thrill I felt as a small child was still there.

One of Anna's earliest memories is of the North Bay Railway.

This is a weekend treat that brings back so many lovely memories, I still enjoy it and I still wave to the crazy-golfers. It is a lovely way to see Scarborough, the walk down from the station at the Sea Life Centre along to the brightly coloured chalets with the great wide vistas of the North Bay, especially if it is a bright, sunny day.

A bracing walk awaits and once around the headland the excitement of the South Bay beckons. For me a visit to Scarborough is not complete without a game or two of bingo and some time on the two-penny falls.

My favourite seafront treat has to be a Chocolata at Alonzi’s Harbour Bar, this icon to ice cream has to be one of my favourite places in the world, and as soon as you have found a seat everything is alright with the world; the Harbour Bar is a must for any first-time visitors.

Occasionally, we will park by the Spa and walk past the old open air pool to enjoy the view to the South Bay and the castle, this is especially lovely on warm days but equally lovely on bracing windy days too.

Anna with her husband Graham in Peasholm Park.

Scarborough in many ways sums up North Yorkshire itself, peace and tranquillity alongside hustle and bustle.

Listeners to the afternoon show will know that I rather like cake and although I can make a pretty decent cake – Mary Berry might disagree! –

I have never been able to make a cake as good as my cousin Tricia. She is known as an excellent baker in the family and a few years ago took over the Daisy Tea Rooms at Scalby where she has the most amazing coffee and walnut cake on offer which finishes off any afternoon rather nicely.

For me a visit to Scarborough always feels like coming home, whether it’s to shop in the town centre, have a bucket and spade day or have a bracing walk; whatever I do Scarborough is never far away from my heart.

