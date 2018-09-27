Festival goes for balance and variety

Scarborough Jazz Festival, Spa Grand Hall

The 16th Scarborough Jazz Festival gets under way at the Spa tomorrow with opening acts including Andchuck and a celebration of The Kinks.

John Ethridge and Vimala Rowe

After winning Jazz Venue of The Year at The Parliamentary Jazz Awards, organisers of the Scarborough Jazz Festival are hoping the 16th festivalcould provetobethe best so far.

Festival director Mike Gordon said: We have some incredible performers booked.

“As always we have tried to achieve balance and variety, and above all superb musicianship.”

This year there wil l be two big bands packed with UK jazz stars: the Gareth Lockrane Big Band and the Stan Sulzmann Neon Orchestra.

Tony Kofi

“They will be producing big sounds to fill the Spa Grand Hall,” said Mike.

“We’ll hear the songs of Peggy Lee sung by Jo Harrop, with Tony Kofi on sax, and Vimala Rowe singing Billie Holliday accompanied by internationally renowned guitarist John Etheridge.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Vimala sang Strange Fruit at our festival in 2016,” said Mike.

“We have two very different offerings from abroad. Leila Martial is atruly unique singer and performer from France.

Gareth Lochrane

“Woody Black 4 are four clarinet virtuosos from Vienna. And nearer to home Andchuck is a young, modern and experimental Manchester-based jazz quartet selected for the Jazz North Introduces scheme.

“I’m particularly excited by the quality of the combos we have booked: Alan Barnes Octet, the all female septet Nerija who were awarded the Parliamentary Award Jazz Newcomer of the Year 2017.

“Matt Ridley Quartet, Nigel Price Organ Trio, Terry Seabrook Quintet – celebrating Wayne Shorter, and theseven-piece Atlantic Crossover.

“One of the finest duos around, pianist David Newton and reeds player Alan Barnes, wi l l celebrate 40 years playing together,” said Mike.

Alan Barnes will again be the festival compere.

The festival takes place in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall between Friday September 28 and Sunday September 30.

Tickets from the Spa box office on 01723 821888 or on line: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk