Fish and chips and a full house at Scarborough’s Mecca Bingo

As the nation celebrates National Fish and Chip Day tomorrow (June 7), diners at Mecca Bingo in Scarborough can tuck into the one of the resort’s favourite meals thanks to a partnership with fish and chip brand, Harry Ramsden.

Mecca Bingo is the ‘plaice’ with bingo goers able to order a selection of dishes from Harry Ramsden’s menu straight to their seats – without interrupting their game.

Thanks to the launch of to-the-table mobile ordering, Mecca customers can now place all food and beverage orders from the comfort of their seat, using their mobile device.

Simply logging into Mecca’s Wi-Fi will bring up the full menu to choose from, all without having to queue.

National Food & Beverage Manager for Mecca Bingo, Cath Hannam, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to bring two iconic British brands together, merging traditions and giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy world class fish and chips while they play.”

Malcolm Heslop, Business Development Manager for Harry Ramsden, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to expand and share our menu with foodies across the UK.

“Partnering with Mecca is a great way to do this and we’re pleased to be bringing a selection of our dishes to customers in Mecca Scarborough.”