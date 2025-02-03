A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.

For residents of North Yorkshire, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning chippies and restaurants to visit. If you’re on the look out for a new one to visit, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 11 of the most popular fish and chip spots in the area according to TripAdvisor reviews, and why customers love them.

1 . Lifeboat Fish Bar, Scarborough Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough has a 5* rating from 1,013 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Lovely take away fish and chips. All fresh and crispy. I was pleased they did a smaller portion of haddock and chips, it was delightful."

2 . Catch 55, Scarborough Catch 55 in Scarborough has a 5* rating from 262 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Outstanding food, fantastic view and caring, attentive, efficient and friendly staff. First visit and is top of the list for fish and chips in Scarborough. Can highly recommend the sharing platter."

3 . The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, West Witton The Wensleydaile Heifer Restaurant in West Witton has a 5* rating from 3,216 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Our first experience of the Chippie menu…superb food and service. A really great place for high quality fish and delicious chips and mushy peas."