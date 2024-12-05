15 of the finest pubs for food in North Yorkshire - and what customers have to say

2 . The Bay Horse, Ravensworth

The Bay Horse in Ravensworth has a 5* rating from 136 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Our first visit for Sunday lunch and we will definitely be back again. The food and service were exceptional. Dishes are presented beautifully and it is obvious the work that has gone into each one. The whole team are very friendly and attentive, I would highly recommend to everyone.” | TripAdvisor