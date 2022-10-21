15 of the top-rated Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice 2022 award winning restaurants in Scarborough

Here we highlight just 15 of the abundance of eateries in Scarborough which can now diplay the Tripadvisor Travellers Choice 2022 award logo. To find out more and to see the rest visit: www.tripadvisor.co.uk.

Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor said: “Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it's frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.

"More than half of consumers in a recent survey told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip.

“Like searching through a big menu for the perfect meal, recommendations can be helpful in decision making, and our community’s guidance makes choosing from the wide array of restaurants easier.

"Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!”

