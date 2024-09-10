We can’t wait to try the brand-new flavours 🍸

Aldi is bringing back its viral vodka - with three new flavours

The vodka is inspired by AU Vodka with a saving of almost 50%

Flavours include; Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade and Black Grape

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced the return of its viral vodka brand Infusionist.

After demand from shoppers with many taking to social media to ask ‘Will the blue raspberry ever be brought back?’, Aldi has brought back its Infusionist vodka in three flavours, which includes the viral Blue Raspberry.

As well as the return of the viral flavour, Aldi has announced two brand-new flavours to the range which includes Black Grape and Pink Lemonade.

Aldi’s ‘viral’ vodka makes a return to shelves (Photo: Adobe Stock/Aldi) | Adobe Stock/Aldi

The vodka became a viral sensation on social media video sharing platform TikTok, with users encouraging shoppers to ‘not walk, but run to Aldi’ to try the Infusionist vodka for themselves.

While the Blue Raspberry flavour has notes of juicy raspberries, the Pink Lemonade has citrus notes and hints of fresh strawberry.

The Black Grape flavour has been described as ‘reminiscent of the American candy ‘Nerds’, with sweet and sour notes.

The vodka’s have been recommended to be mixed with Aldi’s Vive Lemonade or Vive Twisted Fruits for a more tropical taste.

Priced at £16.99 per 70cl bottle, the vodka has been described as an AU Vodka dupe, especially due to its similar branding, as well as similar flavours.

With AU Vodka priced from £28 for a 70cl bottle, Aldi’s Infusionist range has a saving of almost 50% in comparison.

