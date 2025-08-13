Aldi’s Limoncello wins big at global awards, beating bottles three times the price

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Aldi’s budget-friendly Limonici Limoncello (£8.69, 50cl) has taken home a coveted silver medal at this year’s International Wine & Spirit Competition, scoring an impressive 94 points and outshining bottles costing over three times as much.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Judges praised the citrus liqueur’s ‘delightful lemon aroma,’ topped with a ‘spicy elegance’ usually reserved for premium Italian exports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delivering top-tier flavour at a fraction of the cost, Aldi’s Limonici triumphed over more expensive rivals including Santa Maria Limoncello Original and Don Pasquale Limoncello, offering shoppers savings of up to 70%.

Aldi’s Limoncello wins big at global awards, beating bottles three times the price.placeholder image
Aldi’s Limoncello wins big at global awards, beating bottles three times the price.

ALDI LIMONICI LIMONCELLO

£8.69, 50CL

SANTA MARIA LIMONCELLO ORIGINALE

£28.95, 50CL

SAVING: £20.26 (70%)

For those craving convenience without sacrificing flavour, Aldi also offers a ready-to-drink Limoncello Spritz (£4.49, 75cl) – a sunshine-in-a-glass sip that transports you straight to the Amalfi Coast.

Whether sipping a neat Limoncello over ice or enjoying a zesty spritz, Aldi’s summer tipples pair beautifully with the supermarket’s Italian-inspired seasonal food range, which returned to stores from 7th August.

Shoppers can look forward to delights such as:

Filled Gnocchi or Tomato & Mozzarella Gnocchi (£1.69, 400g) – An aromatic burst of basil, cheese and pine nuts, wrapped in a soft golden shell, while the Tomato & Mozzarella Gnocchi offers creamy, herby indulgence with every bite

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Italian Tear & Share Bread (£1.79, 260g) – Perfect for dipping and sharing with family and friends

Italian Hot Sauce (£1.19, 155g) – A sweet pepper aroma with punchy chilli heat

Specially Selected Parma Ham (£1.79, 80g) – Dry-aged for 14 months with a rich, savoury depth

Specially Selected Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli (£2.65, 250g) – Fresh pasta parcels with a creamy buffalo milk ricotta cheese and spinach filling

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Specially Selected Lemon Pesto (£1.75, 190g) - A delicious, refreshing pesto with a citrus twist

Specially Selected Pistachio Pesto (£1.75, 190g) – Italian Pesto made with basil, pistachio and almonds

Specially Selected Pistachio Tiramisu (£2.49, 2 pack) – Luxury and creamy pistachio mousse, layered with coffee-soaked sponge biscuits and topped with a roasted pistachio sprinkle

Specially Selected Chocolate & Hazelnut Tiramisu (£2.49, 2 pack) – Indulgent chocolate and hazelnut mousse with coffee-soaked sponge biscuits and a chocolate and hazelnut sprinkle

Aldi’s award-winning Limonici Limoncello and Limoncello Spritz are available in stores now.

Related topics:Aldi
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice